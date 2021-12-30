During a robbery in Dauphin County, a man was stabbed and strangled.

During a robbery, a Dauphin County man was stabbed and strangled: Pa.

In December, during a robbery,

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 71-year-old man was assaulted multiple times with a large knife and strangled.

When Wiconisco resident Philip Randolfo was struck several times with a knife by Freeman Jason Walker, police say he suffered cuts to his head, hands, and feet.

According to police, the 49-year-old strangled Randolfo and took his possessions by force.

Around 3:15 p.m., an incident occurred in Wiconisco Township’s 200 block of Center Street.

Walker, of Wiconisco, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, strangulation, victim intimidation, possession of a firearm, and other offenses.

He was arraigned in front of a judge and had his bail denied.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the people involved to call them at 717-362-8700.