During a snowstorm in Murree, ten children died from frostbite and suffocation in cars, with 125,000 vehicles stranded on a mountain road.

In northern Pakistan, at least 21 people, including 10 children, died after being trapped in their vehicles by heavy snow.

The majority of the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running their heaters for long periods of time, according to police in Murree, a popular mountain resort town.

As many as 1,000 vehicles were reportedly stranded yesterday as would-be tourists rushed to see the winter snowfall in the hilltop town.

Over four feet of snow fell in the Murree Hills resort area overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on the roads, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The mercury dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius.

A police officer from Islamabad and seven members of his family were among the victims.

The snow was so deep that the heavy equipment brought in to clear it got stuck in the middle of the night.

Officials then enlisted the assistance of paramilitary forces and a special military mountain unit.

Thousands of vehicles had been rescued from the snow by this evening, but more than a thousand remained stuck.

The majority of the roads leading to the area’s resorts have been cleared of snow.

Army-run schools were also converted into relief camps, where rescued tourists were given shelter and food.

Despite distributing food and blankets to people trapped in their snowed-in vehicles, emergency personnel were too late to save those who died of hypothermia.

Others may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of using their car heaters for long periods of time, according to Abdur Rehman, a physician with the rescue services.

So far, ten men, ten children, and two women have died, but the number could rise.

A husband and wife, as well as their two children, were killed in their car in one case.

In another, he said, four young friends died at the same time.

Murree, located 28 miles north of Islamabad, is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million visitors each year.

During the winter, snow often blocks the streets leading into town.