During a standoff in South Philly, police say the man killed by the officer fired his weapon first.

According to the Police Department, the man fatally shot by a Philadelphia police officer at his home Tuesday evening opened fire on officers as they attempted to execute a search warrant related to aggravated assault and firearms violations.

Vicenzo Rudi, 44, was killed in a shootout in the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street at 6:25 p.m.

Three of Rudi’s relatives did not respond to messages left for comment on Friday.

The killing is the city’s first officer-involved shooting of the year.

According to the police department, there were eight officer-involved shooting incidents in the city last year, down from 15 in 2020.

SWAT Officer Philip Scratchard, a 14-year veteran, is the officer who shot Rudi, according to the department.

While the department’s Officer Involved Shooting Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division investigate, he has been assigned to administrative duty.

“Being a part of, and witnessing, such critical incidents is traumatic for all involved,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in a statement.

“The decision to use lethal force carries a lot of weight, and my thoughts are with this police officer and everyone else involved in this incident.”

The following is the department’s account of the fatal clash:

SWAT officers positioned themselves at the front door of the South Philly home, assisting detectives in serving a search warrant.

“Police — with a warrant,” the officers said twice as they knocked. Scratchard was closest to the front door and noticed Rudi standing inside the nearby garage doorway.

Scratchard yelled “police” and told Rudi to put down the gun.

When the SWAT officers were ordered to break open the door, Rudi fired several shots at Scratchard, who returned fire and struck Rudi.

At 6:38 p.m., he died in a local hospital.

At the scene, Rudi’s gun was found.

The department stated that no officers were hurt.