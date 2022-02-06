During a Taliban gunfight in Afghanistan, an SAS hero ‘runs through a hail of bullets to save a wounded combat dog.’

‘During a Taliban gunfight in Afghanistan, an SAS hero runs through a hail of bullets to rescue a wounded combat dog.’

It has been revealed that an SAS hero dashed through a hail of bullets to save his wounded combat dog.

As the soldier is nominated for a bravery award, an amazing story of courage has emerged.

During a firefight in Afghanistan, the sergeant carried the injured animal 50 yards across open ground.

According to the Daily Star, he kept the dog alive for the duration of the 20-minute helicopter ride to safety.

During a ‘kill or capture’ operation, the two came under fire from inside a Taliban compound.

“The dog was badly hurt – it was limping and bleeding profusely,” said the source.

“It was moving so slowly that it was in danger of sustaining more injuries.”

“The handler dashed across open ground, picked up the dog, and carried him back to safety.”

“After the target had been neutralized, the SAS retreated to a rendezvous point and were picked up by the choppers.”

“The dog was in bad shape, but he was kept alive during the flight and operated on at a British base, where he recovered.”

“He was then returned to the United Kingdom for further treatment.”

It’s unclear whether the dog will be able to return to active duty.

About nine months ago, a battle took place in Helmand.

It happened after the SAS discovered 14 Taliban members were assassinating locals they thought were assisting government forces.

They were discovered in a compound about 100 miles south of Kabul.

The fort was surrounded by as many as 14 SAS and Afghan commandos.

Special forces operations are not discussed by the Ministry of Defense.

Last year, we told the story of Christian Craighead, a brave soldier who received so many medals that he needed to reinforce his suit.

For defeating al-Shabaab jihadists in a 19-hour battle in 2019, they received the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross, Britain’s second highest bravery award.

The former sergeant, who has also received an MBE and a Mention in Dispatches, shared photos of himself getting a dinner suit custom-made on London’s Savile Row.

When six SAS soldiers were ambushed on patrol in northern Syria in 2018, a dog saved their lives.

The unit was on routine patrol with Belgian Malinois sheepdogs when they were ambushed from all sides in a “360 degree ambush.”

One of the jihadis’ throats was ripped open by the animal.

Before the remaining six ambushers fled, it attacked two more, seriously wounding them.