During a video call with Covid vaccine centers, Boris Johnson and Carrie share photos of baby Romy and her dog Dilyn.

During a video call with a Covid vaccination center, BORIS Johnson and wife Carrie shared a new glimpse of baby Romy, with pet dog Dilyn snoozing alongside them.

With Carrie clutching their new-born daughter, the couple beamed as they spoke with doctor Laura Mount, who leads the team at Central and West Warrington jab clinic, at Chequers in Ellesborough, Bucks.

They also spoke with Tom Jones, a Rickmansworth resident who attends the RVS Rickmansworth lunch club and looks after his dementia-affected wife.

The PM was seen grinning as Carrie cradled little Romy in a blue blanket on their country house’s sofa, with their Dilyn joining them.

Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson was born on December 9 in a London hospital, and Boris and Carrie – who married in secret earlier this year – revealed her full name, Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson, a few days later.

Carrie, 33, announced the news on Instagram just minutes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at it in a video while visiting a vaccine center earlier this month.

Boris’s mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, died in September of this year at the age of 79, so the sweet name is a touching tribute to her.

“Stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses, and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too,” the PM’s wife wrote in a sweet social media post.

After charming world leaders on the beaches of Cornwall last summer, Wilf, who has a curly head of blonde locks and is the spitting image of his father, became the G7’s star.

“We are so, so grateful,” she said, thanking the “amazing maternity staff” at University College Hospital for their care.

Boris, 57, stayed with Carrie, an eco-activist, throughout the birth and paid them several visits before they returned home over the weekend after Romy was born.

Carrie revealed that the couple’s new arrival, who arrived at 9.02 a.m. on December 9, was named after her aunt Rosemary.

Iris is derived from the Greek word iris, which means rainbow, and serves as a touching tribute to Carrie’s miscarriage earlier this year.