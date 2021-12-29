During an argument, a man killed a woman’s cat in central Pennsylvania with a BB gun, according to police.

Carlisle police said a 36-year-old man shot and killed a cat with a BB gun on Tuesday and threatened to harm the cat’s owner if she called 911.

According to police, Steven Robinson was arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, victim intimidation, and discharging a firearm in connection with the Tuesday night incident.

A domestic disturbance was reported to Carlisle police around 8:46 p.m. on the first block of South Spring Garden Street.

When they arrived, a woman informed them that Steven Robinson had shot her cat with a BB gun and killed it.

Robinson was apprehended and taken to Cumberland County Prison, according to police.

Robinson was unable to post (dollar)15,000 bail, according to online court records, and remained in prison as of Wednesday afternoon.

