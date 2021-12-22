During an attack, a central Pennsylvania homeowner fatally shot an intruder, according to police.

During an attack in central Pennsylvania, an intruder was fatally shot by a homeowner.

According to police, an Adams County man broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted them, prompting the homeowner to shoot him.

The man was identified as Steven David Shaffer, and he first came to the attention of state police when residents in the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township reported a man trying to break into homes and banging on car windows around 11:22 a.m., according to state police Lt.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mark Maygar stated.

Shaffer then proceeded to the next block, where he entered the home of a married couple in their late seventies, according to Maygar.

Shaffer came into the house wearing nothing but a shirt, according to Maygar.

He started assaulting the male homeowner, who signaled his wife to get a gun from the bedroom.

Shaffer followed the woman out of the room and began “violently assaulting” her, according to Maygar.

Her husband walked into the room, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots.

Shaffer was killed on the spot after being shot.

The woman had serious injuries and was flown to York Hospital for treatment, while her husband was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 54-year-old lived in the same neighborhood as the couple, but Maygar claims they had never met him.

According to Maygar, Shaffer’s actions appear to be limited to the 800 and 900 blocks of Green Spring Road.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the attack and shooting to see if charges should be filed.

