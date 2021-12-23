During Christmas Eve strike action, Scots are being advised not to travel on CrossCountry trains.

Due to the industrial action, CrossCountry trains will have a limited timetable in place on some services, with cancellations on others, and all trains between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh will be scrapped.

Travelers have been warned that there will be no trains between Glasgow Central Station and Edinburgh Waverley on Christmas Eve.

Due to strike action at the rail firm, people across Scotland have been advised not to travel on CrossCountry trains on Christmas Eve tomorrow.

As a result of RMT members’ industrial action, a limited timetable of services will be in effect, while others may be cancelled.

This includes the popular Glasgow-Edinburgh route.

Customers who are affected by the strike can use their December 24 ticket on services that are available today and tomorrow.

Scots will be entitled to a full refund if they decide not to travel as a result of the decision.

“Due to planned strike action by members of the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers), there is a limited timetable on Christmas Eve, with the cancellation of many of our services,” a spokesperson for the rail company said.

“Customers are strongly advised to change their plans and avoid travel on those days if at all possible.”