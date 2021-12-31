During Covid, I quit my advertising job to host virtual sex parties with 60 people and joined OnlyFans to help pay my bills.

REV Rucifer is well-versed in the art of branding.

The 37-year-old, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, has a master’s degree in creative brand management and a decade of advertising experience.

However, she does not apply her professional knowledge in the corporate world.

Rev spends her time, in fact, building her own personal empire through her Reiki Bondage work, her OnlyFans page, and her consulting firm The Shift Work Shop.

She told The Sun that she quit her office job to pursue “pleasurable pursuits.”

“I worked in advertising and marketing for about ten years and have a master’s degree,” Rev explained.

“However, it sucked my soul away.”

“It was as if an atomic bomb had gone off when I was fired.”

Rev claims that after that, she began looking for new employment.

“The firing served as a catalyst for everything that followed,” she said.

“I began to wonder what else was out there, and I made the decision to pursue more pleasurable activities.”

“Sex and pleasure have always piqued my interest.”

“So I started incorporating my Reiki practice to see if I could tie everything together.”

“I began doing workshops and classes, as well as working in a sex club.

I’m taking it slowly and considering what my brand would be.

“I’ve been doing it for about three years, and I’ve only been doing it for about two years with my OnlyFans.”

Rev even adapted to the online world during the Covid pandemic, hosting online sex parties.

“I had no idea you could have that much fun in a Zoom call,” she added.

“We ensure that everyone is safe.”

We have a workshop as well as performers.

“We have a sexy storytime, and people can learn how to pose and take sexy photos.”

“Then there’s masturbation and free play.”

“We needed to consider safety and consent, so we devised a red, yellow, and green system.”

“Perhaps there were people who wanted to talk, get involved, or be voyeurs, and their color reflected this.”

Throughout the night, you were free to change your color as you pleased.

“Having a safe space was extremely important to me.”

“Each party drew between 40 and 60 people and lasted from around 8 p.m. to 1 or 2 a.m.

“There were a lot of hot scenes going on,” says the narrator.

We set it up in the style of a real party, with multiple rooms.

There were a variety of desires.”

She even used the money from her OnlyFans account to pay off her student loan.

“I took on a lot more debt than I realized I was going to get myself into.”

“By the end of…,” says the narrator.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.