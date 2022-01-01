During Dry January, there are 12 booze-free activities to enjoy in Glasgow.

During Dry January, there are 12 alcohol-free activities to enjoy in Glasgow.

There’s plenty to do in our city, from alcohol-free restaurants to axe hurling, and your bank account will thank you.

The holiday season has come to a close.

The boardgames and frivolity have been packed away for next year, but are you tempted to put the fizz in the same box as the Christmas decorations?

Dry January has arrived, marking the beginning of a 30-day period in which many of us will abstain from consuming alcohol (or at least try).

You are not alone; people all over the city are pinching their purse strings and attempting to tighten their waistbands.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of alcohol-free activities to enjoy in Glasgow.

Whatever your goals or resolutions are, having a good time should always be a priority.

This month, we’ve compiled a list of the best alcohol-free activities in the city.

Do that thing you’ve been putting off for a long time.

Clear out your closet.

Those bathroom tiles need to be re-grouted.

No, it’s not enjoyable, but when February arrives, you can relax with a glass of wine and a soak in your newly remodeled bathroom.

You’re going to waste time anyway, so do something useful with it.

2. Inventive+ phrasing

Go on a journey.

While taking in the beautiful scenery of Scotland, get some fresh air and stretch your legs.

Climb Conic Hill in Balmaha, near Loch Lomond, or stroll along the beaches of Dumfriesshire.

Check out our top eight winter walks.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Attend a performance.

It is not necessary to be half-cut to appreciate live music.

Between now and the 25th, check out King Tuts New Year’s Revolution, an annual festival celebrating up-and-coming acts.

Perhaps you’ll discover a new band to love.

Axe-throwing is a fun game to play.

This is a cutting-edge way to let off steam without going to the pub, and it’s also a great way to channel your inner Viking.

Axe throwing in urban areas is all the rage right now.

You lock yourself in a cage and hurl sharp, heavy weapons across the room with all your might, à la Buffy.

For obvious reasons, no boozing is permitted.

Take a look at what it’s like HERE.

Rage Room can be summed up in two words.

If you’re having a hard time getting by without a night out,

