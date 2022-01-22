During Friday’s shootings in central Pennsylvania, two people were injured.

Friday’s shootings in central Pennsylvania left two people injured.

The people who shot two men minutes apart on separate streets in York City on Friday night are being sought by police.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue at around 7:08 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was also shot in the area of North Penn and Smyser streets around 7:15 p.m., according to police.

According to police, neither of the men’s injuries were life threatening.

The men were taken to hospitals in the area for treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, York City police were still investigating and had made no arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via one of the following methods:

– Send an email to [email protected] if you have any questions.

– Call Crime Stoppers of York County at 755TIPS.

717-849-2204, York City Police Tip Line

717-846-1234, York City Police Department

– Use CrimeWatch to report a crime.

