During Hanukkah, Jewish bus passengers are “abuse[d] by a gang spitting and shouting anti-Semitic slurs.”

During Hanukkah, a gang spits and yells anti-Semitic slurs at Jewish bus passengers.

On Hanukkah, yobs hurled anti-Semitic slurs at Jewish passengers, prompting police to launch an investigation.

As they come to a halt on Oxford Street on Monday evening, footage shows the gang yelling at the Jewish commuters.

The gang’s exact words are not heard in the video, but shocked bus passengers can be heard saying, “We are all Jewish.”

The heinous assault occurred during the Jewish holiday of Hannukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, which runs from November 28 to December 6.

One of the yobs in the video obtained by the Jewish Chronicle takes off one of his shoes and slams it against the side of the vehicle before spitting at it.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, but they were unable to locate the men seen in the video.

The bus left the scene to prevent the incident from becoming more serious, but cops spoke with the alleged victims.

Officers are investigating the incident as a hate crime, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives are also requesting information from anyone who recognizes the men in the video who are hurling the abuse.

“We are aware of a video posted on social media that shows the occupants of a bus being abused by a group of men,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“We believe the video was shot around 8 p.m. on Monday, November 29th on Oxford Street in W1.

“The passengers on the bus were Jewish, and the abuse they received was allegedly anti-Semitic.

“Police were called and officers were dispatched at the time of the incident.”

“The bus left the location while they were on their way to avoid any further confrontation.”

Officers confronted it in Grosvenor Place, where they spoke with the occupants and checked on their well-being.

“Details of the incident have been recorded.

No one was hurt, according to reports.

“At the time of the incident, the group depicted in the video could not be located, and no arrests were made.”

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, and officers are examining the evidence to see if there are any possible leads.”

“Anyone who recognizes the men in the video, or who has any other information that could help officers, should call 101 with the reference 618729NOV,” police say.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.