During his first year in office, Biden avoided media appearances and interviews.

During his first year in office, Biden avoided press conferences and interviews.

WASHINGTON (AP) — After delivering a recent speech on the pandemic, President Joe Biden lingered as reporters bombarded him with questions, as has become customary.

He sneered at a question about the COVID-19 rapid test shortage, answered another about omicron-induced travel restrictions, and avoided a third about whether Sen.

When he torpedoed Biden’s social services and climate spending plan, Joe Manchin failed to keep his word.

“I’m not supposed to be doing this press conference right now,” Biden said at the end of a rambling response that didn’t directly address the West Virginia Democrat’s question.

Biden turned and walked out of the room seconds later, abruptly ending what has become the president’s preferred method for his limited press appearances.

As he nears the end of his first year in the White House, Biden has held fewer press conferences and participated in fewer media interviews than any of his immediate predecessors at the same point in their administrations.

The dynamic has raised questions about whether the president, who promised to run the most transparent administration in history, is falling short of his promise and missing opportunities to explain his agenda to Americans.

According to new research published by Martha Joynt Kumar, a professor emerita of political science at Towson University and director of the White House Transition Project, Biden fields more questions at public appearances than any of his recent predecessors.

As he comes and goes from the White House, he frequently stops to speak with reporters who shout questions over Marine One’s whirring propellers.

At photo ops in the Oval Office and other events, he deals with journalists.

However, these discussions have their limitations.

“While President Biden takes more questions at his events than his predecessors,” Kumar observes, “he spends less time doing so.”

“When he takes questions at the end of a previously scheduled speech, he gives brief answers with few follow-ups.”

Only 22 media interviews have been conducted by Biden, fewer than any of his six recent White House predecessors at this point in their terms.