During morning rush hour in Darby, Pennsylvania, a train and a trolley collide, injuring seven people.

During morning rush hour in Darby, Pennsylvania, a train and trolley collide, injuring seven people.

DURING rush hour, a trolley and a train collided, injuring seven people.

On Thursday morning, around 8.30 a.m., a SEPTA trolley collided with a CSX train in Darby, Pennsylvania.

Seven people were injured in the tragic crash, one of whom was in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether that’s the total number of people injured, or if more are on the way.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still unknown.

Following the accident, both modes of transportation are experiencing significant delays.

More to come…

