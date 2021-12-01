During Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refused to say whether Downing Street hosted a Christmas party last year.

During PMQs, Boris Johnson refused to deny that Downing Street held a Christmas party last year.

It follows reports that a Christmas Party was held at No10 last December while London was under Tier 3 Covid restrictions, which prohibited indoor socializing.

It comes after the Mirror reported that a number of festive gatherings occurred at No10 last year, despite the strict Covid lockdown rules in place.

The newspaper claimed that a Christmas party took place on the 18th of December, when London was under Tier 3 Covid restrictions, which included the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaways, the prohibition of indoor social gatherings, and a limit of six people for outdoor socializing.

Mr Johnson was not present at the unofficial Christmas party, which allegedly drew “30 to 40” guests.

Sir Keir Starmer, during PMQs this afternoon, asked Mr Johnson if a Christmas party was held in Downing Street on December 18 last year.

Instead of denying that a festive gathering took place, the Prime Minister told the Labour leader that “all guidance was followed.”

“The rules were clear,” Sir Keir said, expressing his dissatisfaction with the response.

It’s been said that you can’t have a Christmas lunch or party at work.

“Does the Prime Minister really expect the country to believe that while people were barred from seeing their loved ones at Christmas this year, it was perfectly acceptable for him and his friends to throw a boozy party in Downing Street?”

Mr Johnson, on the other hand, continued to dismiss the line of questioning, telling Mr Corbyn that he has “said what I have said” and that it was “12 months ago.”

He stated that this year was his priority and went on to summarize the most recent Covid guidance.

“The Prime Minister does not deny there was a Downing Street Christmas party last year,” said Labour leader Ed Miliband.

According to him, no rules were broken.

“Both of those things are impossible to be true, Prime Minister.”

He is deceiving the British public.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, also questioned the prime minister about the alleged lockdown-busting party.

“How can people possibly trust the Prime Minister when he believes there is only one rule for him and.

