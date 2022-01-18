During protests in the Negev, Israeli police arrest 41 Arabs.

During protests in the Negev, Israeli police detain 41 Arabs.

Palestinian Arabs in the Negev protest the Jewish National Fund’s land confiscation.

JERICHO

According to a local NGO, Israeli police arrested dozens of Palestinian Arabs in the Negev region of southern Israel on Tuesday, amid protests against land confiscation in the area.

According to Juma Al-Zabarqa, coordinator of the Higher Orientation Committee for Arabs in the Negev, “at least 41 people were detained in various areas in the Negev.”

He claimed that Israeli police provided no reason for the arrests, and that eight local Arabs were detained on Monday.

The report elicited no response from Israeli authorities.

Hundreds of local Arabs protested the Jewish National Fund’s seizure of their lands in the Negev in recent days. The Jewish National Fund collects money from Jews around the world to seize Palestinian property.

Around 300,000 Arab citizens live in the Negev region, on 5% of their land, 95% of which they claim Israel has confiscated since 1948.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.