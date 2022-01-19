During rush hour, a cyclist was seen pedaling over Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

The cyclist appears to have chosen to cross the Clyde by taking the on ramp from Waterloo Street or Newton Street in the city center, then pedaling in the direction of the Tradeston off-ramp.

After spotting a cyclist pedaling over the Kingston Bridge on the M8 during rush hour traffic, a Glasgow commuter must have thought they were dreaming.

Yesterday morning (January 18), the person took to Twitter to share a photo of the cyclist riding high above the River Clyde on the normally congested ten-lane road bridge.

What makes the scene even more terrifying is that the cyclist chose to cycle in the outside lane next to the bridge’s very edge, which is considered one of Europe’s busiest, carrying over 150,000 vehicles per day.

It follows a similar incident on the M8 near Glasgow city centre last year, when a cyclist was seen pedaling in the outside lane.

The unidentified cyclist was riding in the third lane of the highway, which was closed for roadwork at the time, when he was approached by a member of the public, who told them they were ‘off their heid’ for cycling in such a dangerous location.

Cycling on the highway is illegal, and a bicycle is classified as a prohibited vehicle under Highway Code Rule 253.