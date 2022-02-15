During the Capitol attack, a man from New Jersey admitted to stealing Pelosi’s microphones.

TRENTON, NJ — A New Jersey man has admitted to stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium in January.

riots in the Capitol

Robert Lee Petrosh, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property valued at less than $1,000.

Last month, he entered his plea in a Washington, DC court via video teleconference.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Petrosh faces a maximum sentence of six months under his plea agreement signed in January.

He was also fined (dollar)938, which included (dollar)438 for the two microphones and (dollar)500 for the damage to the Capitol building.

Petrosh was arrested in May of last year and charged with a number of offenses, including disorderly conduct.

The FBI received a tip from someone whose grandmother knew Petrosh’s mother, according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.

Petrosh’s identity was confirmed by an FBI task force member who knew him.

During a confrontation with Capitol police officers, Petrosh allegedly told them, “Give us Nancy, and we’ll leave,” according to court documents. After that, he allegedly texted a friend, “Got your souvenir,” referring to the microphones.

An attorney for Petrosh was contacted on Monday for comment.

