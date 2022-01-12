During the country’s lockdown, the UK Prime Minister apologized for attending a BYOB party.

The Associated Press’ JILL LAWLESS contributed to this report.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Wednesday for attending a garden party during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown in 2020, but dismissed calls for him to resign for breaking rules imposed by his own government.

Johnson is facing a barrage of criticism from the public and politicians for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions by socializing when it was prohibited.

Some Conservative Party members have joined the chorus of criticism, claiming that if he can’t calm the storm, he should resign.

Johnson admitted for the first time on Wednesday that he attended a garden party in May 2020 at his Downing Street office, though he claimed that it was a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

“I’d like to express my sincere regret.

“In hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside,” Johnson told House of Commons lawmakers.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital in April 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

Opponents and allies alike have demanded that Johnson reveal the details of his “bring your own booze” party, which took place while Britain was under a strict lockdown imposed by Johnson to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior prime ministerial aide emailed about 100 people an invitation to the “socially distanced drinks” gathering.

People in the United Kingdom were prohibited by law from meeting more than one person outside of their immediate family at the time.

Johnson made his first public appearance since the party’s details became public during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons.

The prime minister expressed regret, but urged the public to wait for the results of a probe into several alleged parties by government employees by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Johnson’s statement, according to opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, was “the pitiful spectacle of a man who has run out of road.”

“His defense… that he didn’t realize he was at a party is so absurd that it offends the British public,” Starmer said.

“He’s finally been forced to admit what everyone already knew: he was hosting when the entire country was shut down…

