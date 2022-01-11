During the COVID lockdown, the UK Prime Minister attended a ‘booze’ party.

Boris Johnson was one of 40 guests at a drinks reception at No.

10 Downing Street is an address in London.

NEW YORK

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds attended a drinks reception in the garden of No.

According to a leaked email from 10 Downing Street in 2020, during the UK’s first national coronavirus lockdown.

The email, obtained by ITV News on Monday, is the first proof of a staff party at the prime minister’s official residence in May 2020, when the rest of the country was under a suffocating lockdown.

The email was sent to hundreds of Downing Street employees, including the prime minister’s advisers, speech writers, and even door staff, by Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary.

“Hello, everyone.

We thought it would be nice to take advantage of the beautiful weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening after what has been an extremely busy period.

Please join us beginning at 6 p.m. and bring your own alcohol,” Reynolds said.

Around 40 people gathered in the garden of Johnson’s official residence to eat food and drink alcohol, according to ITV News, which received the information from an unnamed source within Downing Street.

The leaked email backs up previous reports of lockdown parties held at Downing Street during the peak of the lockdown, when the rest of the UK was barred from seeing their families and friends.

Last month, the Observer magazine published a leaked photo of Johnson, his wife, and two aides sitting at a garden table, drinking alcohol and eating food.

The photo was released following reports of another party attended by 20 employees.

The latest revelations will put even more pressure on an already troubled prime minister, who is facing growing discontent from both within his own party and among voters in newly acquired constituencies.

After the damning revelations about lockdown breaches, corruption scandals, and polls confirming a loss of confidence in Johnson as prime minister, there are fears among Tory ranks that the party will suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming local elections.