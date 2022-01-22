During the December labor shortage in Pennsylvania, payrolls increased.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) —

(AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls increased in December, while the unemployment rate fell for the tenth month in a row, according to new figures released Friday, but labor markets remained tight due to a persistent worker shortage.

According to the state Department of Labor and Industry, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in November from November’s rate.

In December, the national rate stood at 3.9%.

The disparity between Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate and the national rate is at an all-time high.

The labor force shrank for the seventh month in a row in a household survey, indicating a labor shortage that some economists attribute in part to an increase in people who have recently gone to work for themselves.

It fell 18,000 people, bringing it closer to 6.2 million people.

A total of 4,000 people were hired.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s labor force reached a new high of nearly 6.6 million.

It has now reached its lowest point since 2005.

According to a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania increased by over 14,000 in December, primarily due to hiring in the trucking and warehousing industries.

For the first time since the pandemic began, it reached 5.8 million people.

Pennsylvania has regained nearly 75% of the 1.1 million jobs it lost during the pandemic’s early months.

According to state statistics, payrolls reached a record high of 6.1 million just before the pandemic.