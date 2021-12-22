During the famous DB Cooper plane hijacking, a former flight attendant recounts her terrifying ordeal.

During the famous DB Cooper plane hijacking, a former flight attendant describes her terrifying ordeal.

A FORMER flight attendant has spoken out about her terrifying ordeal during the infamous DB Cooper plane hijacking.

Tina Mucklow has spoken out about the DB Cooper plane hijacking in 1971, fifty years after it occurred, ahead of a new film set to be released next year.

Tina was a flight attendant on a plane carrying 36 passengers from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, when she was killed.

One of Tina’s coworkers got up and moved seats to sit next to DB Cooper, who was in a seat under the name Dan Cooper and carrying a suitcase as the plane prepared to take off.

A note was dropped at Tina’s feet by the flight attendant as she was moving.

“I picked it up, and it basically said, ‘Miss, I have a bomb, come sit next to me, you’re being hijacked,'” Tina said, according to The Independent.

Tina realized the threat was real because her colleague moved to sit next to the hijacker, which was “totally not normal procedure.”

“He opened the briefcase and showed me the bomb,” Tina explained.

He went over the process with me.

“I believe I was in a state of shock.”

Then he looked out the window with his hand in his briefcase, which he had kind of closed.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘What am I going to have to do to deal with this situation? What will I have to go through?’

“An explosive decompression will occur.”

In the cabin, things are going to fly.

“And then it hit me: ‘Oh, I’m not going to have to worry about any of this.'”

‘I’m not going to be here.’ When that realization hit me, I tried to accept that my life was probably coming to an end.

“And my first instinct was to flee, which is a perfectly natural reaction.”

“However, there was nowhere to flee.”

Tina received a second note from DB Cooper, which contained his demands for (dollar)200,000 in (dollar)20 bills and four parachutes.

She handed the note to the pilots, who requested an area to circle while the money and parachutes were collected from air traffic control.

Tina said they were told to keep flying over a body of water near Seattle “because they didn’t want us to rain down on people if anything happened.”

Tina kept the other passengers on board in the dark about what was going on.

“I couldn’t reveal that we were in a life-or-death situation back here,” she explained.

Tina worked tirelessly to keep DB Cooper calm despite his…

