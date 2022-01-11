During the holidays, the postal system handled 13.2 billion pieces of mail.

During the holidays, the postal service received 13.2 billion pieces of mail.

During the 2021 holiday season, the US Postal Service experienced one of its busiest periods.

More than 13.2 billion pieces of mail were delivered by the USPS.

It said in an emailed statement that during the holidays, it took an average of less than three days to deliver a package.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Lancaster Processing and Distribution Center processed 7.6 million packages, according to the USPS.

In December, ShipMatrix reported that 96.9% of packages were delivered on time over a two-week period.

However, service and delays were still an issue in some areas.

In rural Adams County, mail delivery has been cut to three days per week.

Linglestown’s post office temporarily ceased accepting packages.

Other post offices in the area may also close, raising concerns.

