During the insurgency, a mother brought her teen son into the United States Capitol and was sentenced to prison.

During the insurgency, a mother took her teen son into the US Capitol and was sentenced to prison.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia “Jenny” Spencer became the first North Carolina defendant sentenced in connection with the violent breach of the US Capitol a year and a day after taking part in an unprecedented assault on the country’s democracy.

Now, the mother of five from Pilot Mountain will be the first to serve time in prison.

Spencer was sentenced to three months in jail, three years of probation, and $500 in restitution by a federal judge in Washington on Friday.

US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, in imposing the sentence recommended by prosecutors, slammed Spencer’s January decisions.

6th, 2021, as a mother and a US citizen.

Spencer, according to Kollar-Kotelly, was not violent during her family’s 30-minute stay inside the Capitol and had shown remorse since then.

However, the judge claimed that Spencer’s mere presence had given support to hundreds of protesters who had attacked police, smashed through windows and doors, and left parts of the Capitol in ruins, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of a stolen election.

There were a total of five deaths.

Over 140 cops were hurt.

Kollar-Kotelly also questioned Spencer’s decision to bring her 14-year-old son to the violence, which the judge described as “a complete lack of judgment on your part.”

“It’s a difficult concept to grasp,” Kollar-Kotelly said.

“Seeing this must have been a traumatic experience…

“I truly hope he’s okay.”

Due to the pandemic, the 90-minute meeting was held remotely and was plagued by technical difficulties throughout.

Participants on the other end of the phone lines, however, could hear someone openly crying at the end.

To date, 725 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, which began when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent congressional certification of his election loss to Joe Biden and keep Trump in power.

Chris, Spencer’s husband, is also a suspect in the case.

He has pleaded not guilty to a number of more serious charges and will face a jury later this year.

He, too, could face a prison sentence if found guilty.

Virginia Spencer was the first person from the state to be elected…

