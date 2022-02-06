During the lockdown, a high-end Clydebank campervan company debuted.

This Clydebank entrepreneur has made living on the road easier for those who are a little bit higher maintenance, with stylish Volkswagens with pop-top roofs, WiFi, and a kitted-out kitchen.

Minimalist travelers have long relied on campervans as a fun way to see the world on a shoestring budget.

But, during the lockdown, a Scottish start-up launched a fleet of luxury campervans, complete with WiFi, foam mattress beds, and a mini kitchen with a gas cooker to make life on the road a little easier.

Staycation Scotland Campers, which opened during the peak of the pandemic in May 2020, saw a 100 percent increase in sales from 2020 to 2021, indicating that the staycation trend isn’t slowing down.

“I’ve enjoyed campervan holidays with my family since I was a very young child, and what began as a passion project and a love for traveling in Scotland has now led to us having a very scalable and profitable business model,” said Julie Brown, the company’s founder.

“We started our company solely on Instagram, targeting millennials who wanted to combine travel with luxury and those Instagrammable details.”

In a relatively short period of time, we were able to build a sizable and highly engaged following as a result of this.

We were fully booked for the next six months by the end of summer 2021, and we knew we needed to expand our fleet.

“All of our vans are built to the highest standards, and we’ve worked hard to improve the guest experience by partnering with award-winning Scottish brands like Garden Shed Gin and Dear Green coffee.”

Each van has its own custom interior and is named after celebrities like Celine Dion and Carrie Bradshaw.”

Staycation Scotland Campers recently relocated to a new 20,000 square foot facility in Julie’s hometown of Clydebank, and they plan to assist smaller campervan companies by leasing vans under the Staycation Scotland Campers umbrella.

The campervans sleep up to four people and feature a pull-down double bed, a fully equipped kitchen, Apple Car Play, and a large living area.

Julie attributes sales during lockdown to social media and the campervans’ “Instagram appeal.”

"I used to run," she continued.

