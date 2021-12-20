During the month of December, residents of Easterhouse can receive a free Christmas dinner.

In the run-up to Christmas, the Wellhouse Housing Association is offering a free Christmas lunch to anyone who needs a lift.

The Community Café will host a Christmas feast from 12 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Christmas is a season dedicated to giving.

However, for a variety of reasons, not everyone is able to share a Christmas meal with the people they care about.

However, just because someone is single does not mean they should miss out on community spirit or the year’s most important meal.

Wellhouse Housing Association is a big supporter of this, and this December they’re offering a free Christmas lunch to anyone who needs a pick-me-up in the run-up to Christmas.

From now until Christmas Eve, all Easterhouse Wellhouse residents are invited to join in the festive feast.

The Christmas feast will be held at the Community Café from 12-2pm Monday through Friday, and will be prepared and hosted by volunteers from East End Flatpack Meals.

The three-course meal will include soup, turkey or beef with all the fixings, roast potatoes, vegetables, and pudding for dessert– all for free, thanks to Impact Funders.

The celebrations don’t stop there.

During the month of January, volunteers from East End Flat Pack Meals will provide free breakfast rolls and tea or coffee to Wellhouse tenants at the Community Café.

“Christmas is all about getting together and having some fun,” Wellhouse HA Chair Maureen Morris said. “After the challenges we all faced last year, our community deserves this more than ever.”

“We wanted to find a way to support our residents while also bringing everyone together to celebrate, and with the help of the wonderful team at East End Flatpacks, we have done just that.”

“Initiatives like this demonstrate Easterhouse’s strong sense of community, and seeing old and young people come together to share a Christmas lunch is a wonderful thing to witness.”

All residents of the Wellhouse are eligible.

Residents must RSVP on the East End Flatpack Facebook page or by emailing [email protected] to attend.