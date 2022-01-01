During the New Year countdown, a terrifying blaze erupts at a bar ‘like a bomb’ after sparklers set fire to decorations.

Fearing a terrorist attack, terrified partygoers fled a bar after a fire broke out when champagne flares were waved near New Year’s Eve decorations.

After the flames erupted, revellers ran screaming from the swanky One Eight Six club on Deansgate in Manchester.

Hundreds of partygoers were seen waving drink sparklers in the air before lighting the balloons and decorations.

The shocking footage shows how quickly the flammable decorations caught fire, with one member of staff having to pull a woman from her chair to keep her safe.

“People were running and screaming at each other,” one reveller told The Sun.

It made such a loud noise that everyone assumed it was a bomb at first.

“Everyone thought a bomb had gone off because there was smoke everywhere and people were screaming.”

“Everyone in there was trampling on each other, and it was all because of the stupid sparklers being waved around.”

“The balloons exploded first, followed by the rest of the decorations, the lights went out, and it was terrifying.”

“When the arena bombing happened a few years ago, everyone assumed it was a terrorist attack, and it’s the first thing that comes to mind.”

“The whole thing has left people shaken; it’s terrifying that something like this could happen.”

Other partygoers witnessed people spraying champagne on the fire as it began to spread.

The fire is believed to have ripped through the roof of the bar before being put out by firefighters.

The club was evacuated, and two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the incident.

The fire is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police as well as the fire department.

“We can confirm that a sparkler caught on the Christmas decorations at One Eight Six last night and caused a fire,” a spokesman for the restaurant said.

“The fire department dealt with the situation quickly and effectively.

There were no injuries among the guests or staff who were evacuated safely.

“The damage is only to the main bar; the rest of the building is undamaged.”

“We are deeply saddened by this incident, but we will recover quickly and look forward to welcoming back both new and old customers.”

“Just after midnight on Saturday January 1, fire crews were dispatched to reports of a fire in the basement of a commercial building on Deansgate,” a spokesman for GMFRS added.

“Four fire engines from Manchester Central, Moss Side, Gorton, and Broughton fire stations…

