Pet-friendly music channels will provide entertainment during the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Pet-friendly music channels will soothe pets during the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Music videos were chosen after a month of searching for the perfect tone, tempo, and visual elements.

Pet-calming music video channels were created after it was discovered that nearly three-quarters of the country’s cats and dogs become stressed or agitated during New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

The music videos were chosen specifically for their ability to soothe dogs – and cats – after a month-long study into the ideal tone, tempo, and visual elements required to distract pets.

Professor Peter Neville, a leading UK pet behavior expert, collaborated with ROXi, a free TV music app, to create two separate 175-minute loop channels.

The ‘New Year’s Eve: Calm Your Cat’ and ‘New Year’s Eve: Destress Your Dog’ channels were created using ROXi’s 70 million song and music video library.

They can be found on ROXi’s new free TV Music App, which is now available on millions of Smart TVs and pay-per-view services such as Sky Q and Amazon Fire TV.

“Our poor pets can suffer on New Year’s Eve,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of ROXi, a company backed by Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue.

They can be startled by the sound of fireworks, particularly when the sky is lit up.

“Interestingly, one out of every four pet owners tries to soothe their pets by playing music, according to our findings.”

We’re encouraging pet owners to up the ante this year by watching music videos with their pets on TV as a welcome distraction from what’s going on outside the window.

“We’re hoping to persuade people to turn off their televisions on New Year’s Eve; it’s not only a smart security strategy, but it can also be a soothing companion.”

After digging deep into our extensive ROXi music library, we created these custom New Year’s Eve Music Channels, which are available for free on our new TV Music App.”

“Cats and dogs have a far more acute sense of hearing than humans,” said Professor Peter Neville, a pet behaviourist who worked with ROXi on the playlists.

As a result, the loud explosions, crackles, and whistles will likely be audible over a much greater range than we humans.”

“Fireworks’ loud noises and flashing lights may sound and look different each time they explode, so dogs and cats,” he said.

