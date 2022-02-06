During the NFC championship loss to the Rams, a 49ers fan was punched in the face and is still in a coma.

A 49ers fan who was punched during the team’s NFC championship loss to the Rams remains in a coma.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a San Francisco 49ers fan who was punched outside SoFi Stadium last weekend and suffered a traumatic brain injury said Saturday that he is still in a coma.

Daniel Luna was admitted to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center’s intensive care unit on Friday after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on the right side of his head, according to Luna’s family.

The statement said, “We know he has a long road ahead of him.”

The 40-year-old is the owner of an Oakland restaurant where his wife works as a hostess.

Luna was punched, fell, and hit his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, and had to be put into a medically induced coma.

Police searched for the man who threw the punch for several days, based on a shaky video and the license plate of a car parked in the stadium’s parking lot.

On Friday, they announced the arrest of Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, for assault with the intent to cause great bodily harm.

He was released on bail of (dollar)30,000.

Messages left for Cifuentes-Rossell at phone numbers and an email address believed to be associated with him were not returned.

He did not hire a lawyer, according to reports.

Luna was mingling in a crowd of about 16 people, most of whom appeared to be wearing 49ers jerseys, when he pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind, according to Inglewood Mayor James Thurman Butts Jr., who saw the video.

The man pushed Luna back as Luna turned to walk away, according to the mayor, who spoke to reporters on Thursday.

When Luna turned around, the man punched him in the mouth, knocking him to the ground and hitting the back of his head, according to Butts.

Luna’s family expressed gratitude to the paramedics who discovered him in the parking lot as well as the police officers who are investigating the incident.

They hired an attorney and requested that anyone with photos, videos, or information about what occurred come forward.

“Right now, our focus is on Daniel’s care and surviving this traumatic and horribly difficult time,” the statement said.

“We’re…

