During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday in June, pubs may remain open until 1 a.m.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend in June, pubs in England and Wales may be allowed to stay open until 1am.

According to Government plans, venues will be able to serve customers for an additional two hours to “toast Her Majesty for her dedication and service.”

On February 6, 2022, the Queen will become the first British monarch to hold the throne for seven decades.

To mark the occasion, the May Bank Holiday Weekend will be moved to Thursday, June 2nd, and an additional Bank Holiday will be introduced on Friday, June 3rd, giving the weekend a total of four days.

During the extended Bank Holiday Weekend, Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to extend licensing hours from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ms Patel can use Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 to ask Parliament to issue an order allowing businesses to stay open later to commemorate special occasions.

The decision to extend licensing hours will be subject to a month-long public consultation during which people can express their opinions on the plans.

The government stated that any concerns raised by specific stakeholders such as the police, licensing authorities, and alcohol awareness groups would be considered.

The 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, and the Fifa World Cup in 2014 are all examples of national events where the government has pushed back closing times.

“Her Majesty the Queen is an inspiration to us all,” Ms Patel said. “Throughout her remarkable reign, she has served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve.”

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event, and it is fitting that the country commemorate it in a special way.”

“With this extension, families, friends, and communities across England and Wales will be able to raise a glass in honor of Her Majesty the Queen’s incredible service to our country.”

“We will celebrate an unprecedented milestone in our national life next year,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

“There has never been another monarch of the United Kingdom.”

