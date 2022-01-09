During the quiet January months, Glasgow pub The Clutha will ‘feed local weans’ rather than’sitting on their bums.’

Rather than’sitting on their bums,’ Glasgow pub The Clutha will ‘feed local weans’ during the quiet January months.

Thousands of pizzas will be prepared by staff at the popular city pub in the coming weeks and distributed to local community groups, charities, and nurseries.

The Clutha pub in Glasgow has devised a brilliant plan to keep busy during the quiet January period: cook thousands of pizzas to feed as many local ‘weans’ as possible.

The post-holiday period, combined with new restrictions imposed by the omicron covid variant, means that, like everywhere else in the city, the Stockwell Street boozer is seeing fewer customers than usual.

Instead of’standing around,’ the bar and kitchen staff will be helping the community by donating pizzas to local charities, nurseries, and other organizations with which they are involved, such as the SWAMP project in Pollok.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

“It’s a matter of keeping the guys busy in the pub and in turn helping through January,” said Alan Crossan, owner of the Clutha Bar and founder of the Clutha Trust charity.

Right now, we aren’t particularly busy.

As a result, we’re doing nothing.

“We’ll make the pizzas and distribute them, and the kids and their families will be able to pick up a pizza to take home with them.”

He announced the pub’s charitable gesture on Facebook, writing: “Tough times in the pub industry right now.”

The Clutha is suffering, just like the rest of us.

Standing around is tedious for our bartenders and chefs.

This appears to be the case until at least the end of January.

“Rather than sit on our behinds for the next few weeks, we’ve decided to feed as many local weans as possible.”

We supply nurseries, charities, and groups in the Gorbals, Pollok, Govanhill, and beyond with thousands of the famous Clutha pizzas.

“Come in and buy a pint or try one of our specials – Steak Pie and a Pint for £10 or a pizza if there are any left.”

We need you to support your local pub.”

This is a fantastic idea.