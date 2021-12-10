During the school nativity play, a cheeky youngster was caught SWEARING at his mother and saluting her with two fingers.

While playing one of the three wise men in his school’s Christmas play, Frankie Tarney, then six, was said to be desperate to get off stage.

Nikki, his 39-year-old mother, said he was nervous about being in the spotlight and made the sign as she lifted her camera to take a picture.

Despite her repeated requests for him to stop, her son kept his fingers raised.

“He didn’t like being one of the main stars, he’s used to being a sheep or a donkey,” Nikki, from Littleborough, Greater Manchester, said.

“I had my camera out and I just happened to catch him just after a song finished because all his nerves got to him – he thought people were looking at him.”

“I looked at him and wondered, ‘What has he done?’

“It wasn’t a quick ‘v,’ but a long drawn-out ‘v,’ like ‘don’t look at me.'”

[Like that], he stayed there for a long time.]”

Nikki, who was in the audience with Frankie’s father Steven, said she scanned the room to see who was watching and quickly told Frankie to put his hand down.

“I was mortified,” she continued, “because you obviously don’t want your child swearing in front of everyone.”

It’s a catholic school with strict rules.

“A few people looked at me open-mouthed as if to say, ‘has your kid just done that?’ some people didn’t notice because they were too preoccupied with their own children.”

The nurse believes Frankie picked up the salute from his older sister Sophia, 12, who lives with her partner Graham Sunderland, 48.

But he was aware of its significance at the time.

“Oh my god, let the ground swallow me up,” Nikki recalled thinking.

“A couple of mothers burst out laughing as they saw me and his father Steve swaying and wobbling up and down.”

“I didn’t want Frankie to see us; if we kept staring at each other, it would have caused a commotion.”

Frankie now knows not to make the gesture at school, and when his mother showed him the photo, he had a good laugh about it.

“Don’t they just make you proud,” Nikki wrote on Facebook after the photo appeared on her memory page.

Thousands of people have liked the post since it was published, with one commenting, “A wise man indeed.”

“This is comedy gold classic, what a ph” said another. “You should keep that photo for when he’s 18.”

