During the siege on the Capitol, Donald Trump Jr sent his father a text message saying it had ‘gone too far.’

An investigation has revealed that Donald Trump Jr, the son of former US President Trump, sent frantic text messages to the White House chief of staff pleading with his father to intervene in the Capitol riot on January 6th.

Politicians, Fox News anchors, and the former President’s son all urged Mark Meadows to press Mr Trump to end the siege of the US Capitol building on January 6, according to text messages from Donald Trump Jr to Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff.

Mr Meadows, Donald Trump Jr. wrote, “We need an Oval address.”

“Now he has to take the initiative.

It’s gotten out of hand.”

“It’s imperative that he condemn this nonsense as soon as possible.”

A committee of the US House of Representatives investigating the Capitol siege on January 6 voted 9-0 to recommend charges of contempt against Mr Meadows.

The House will vote Tuesday on whether or not to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which may decide to pursue them.

Mr Meadows provided the texts before ceasing to cooperate with the committee.

The messages were shared by the panel’s vice chair, Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who said they reveal Trump’s “supreme dereliction” in refusing to strongly condemn the violence perpetrated by his supporters.

The riot occurred as lawmakers voted to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory, and Ms. Cheney said it raises questions about whether Mr. Trump attempted to obstruct congressional certification through inaction.

“These texts are unmistakable,” Cheney said.

“The White House was fully aware of the events at the Capitol.”

Ms. Cheney read the texts from Trump Jr. and a series of Fox News hosts on Monday, as members of Trump’s inner circle tried to reach out to him through his chief of staff, pleading with him to intervene in the violence outside and inside the Capitol.

According to the committee, Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows, “Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home… this is hurting everyone… he is destroying his legacy.”

“Please get him on TV destroying everything you’ve done,” says the narrator.

