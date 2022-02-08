During the Tuesday morning commute, be cautious of black ice and freezing fog, according to forecasters.

During the Tuesday morning commute, be aware of black ice and freezing fog, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service warned that black ice or freezing fog could make some central Pennsylvania roads slick Tuesday morning.

Forecasters predict patches of black ice or freezing fog on untreated roads early Tuesday.

These icy conditions are most likely in Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Drivers should slow down and allow extra time to get to their destination, according to forecasters.

“Black ice is difficult to see and can make roads extremely slick, particularly bridges and overpasses,” forecasters said.

This week will be sunny and much warmer than the midstate has been experiencing recently, according to forecasters.

Forecasters predict that temperatures will reach nearly 50 degrees on Wednesday, with multiple days in the mid-40s.

Right now,

With a high near 35, the day will be mostly sunny.

Tonight is a special night.

With a low of around 24, it will be mostly clear.

Wed.

A high near 49°F with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday Evenings

Lows in the mid-thirties.

Today is Thursday.

The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.

Thursday evening

Lows in the mid-twenties.

Today is Friday.

With a high near 46, it’ll be mostly sunny.

Night of Friday

Lows in the mid-thirties, with mostly cloudy skies.