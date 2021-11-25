During the Ukraine crisis, footage shows Putin’s dog paratroopers parachuting from planes as pups are prepared for war zones.

In the midst of Ukraine tensions, footage shows Putin’s dog paratroopers parachuting from planes as pups are prepared for war zones.

WILD footage shows Vladimir Putin’s dog paratroopers jumping from planes 13,000 feet in the air, preparing to deploy to war zones.

As tensions with Ukraine rise, Russian forces will be equipped to drop dog paratroopers into combat zones from the sky starting next year.

In response to Western claims that Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, special man-dog parachute systems are set to begin.

The footage shows Russian national guard special forces training with tandem parachutes, which allows a paratrooper to land in a hot zone with a war dog and its handler.

At Bolshoye Gryzlovo airfield in the Moscow region, participants jumped from a military Mi-8 helicopter into a mock war zone.

“Supplies of the man-dog parachute system to the Russian defense ministry will begin in 2022,” according to Technodinamika, a subsidiary of the Rostec state corporation that specializes in aircraft equipment manufacturing.

The parachute system is a “world first,” according to Russia.

According to the Russian defense ministry’s TV channel Zvezda, previous tests from military planes proved that service animals can be dropped by parachute from heights of up to 13,000 feet.

According to the report, “all four-legged test participants felt well after landing and were ready to follow commands.”

According to the army, the canine “security forces” are frequently used in military and rescue operations.

Andrey Toporkov, a test parachutist, said the dogs needed to be specially trained for the jumps.

“Getting the dogs onto the plane is the most important thing.”

“They put up with the flight and even look out the window at the clouds.”

“When the hatch opens, there is wind, noise, and they calm down thanks to the dog handler.”

“As a result, when a dog handler took part in the jump, there were no issues.”

A military specialist can jump with both a handler and a dog using the tandem harness.

When the dog jumps alone with an unfamiliar paratrooper, it is “more difficult,” according to Toporkov.

“You had to get to know the dog ahead of time, pet it, and feed it with the owner’s permission so that the dog would trust you later,” he explained.

“And you can’t be afraid because dogs can sense everything.”

Last year, Putin paid a visit to the Ivanovo plant, which manufactures harnesses for rapid deployment of military dogs in areas where planes or helicopters cannot land.

Alexey Kozin, the design chief, said that research is underway to allow dogs to be dropped from 26,000 feet, but that this would necessitate an oxygen supply.

“During the first tests, an amazing fact was revealed…”, according to the Zvezda report.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https