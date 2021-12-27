PennDOT removes speed limits on central Pennsylvania highways during the winter storm.

PennDOT removes speed limits on central Pennsylvania highways during the winter storm.

The speed limit restrictions that were in place for several hours during Monday’s winter storm have been lifted by PennDOT.

According to PA 511, traffic in the area was flowing normally around 2:00 p.m., with no major crashes.

“Despite PennDOT crews treating roadways, motorists should be on the lookout for areas of ice and snow,” the agency advised.

“PennDOT will continue to treat roads until all roads are clear.”

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy