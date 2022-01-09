During the winter, Turkish farmers bathe their buffalo and horses in hot spring waters.

‘Our animals fed healthier and better thanks to the hot spring waters,’ says a villager in Turkiye’s eastern Bitlis province.

BITLIS, Turkiye is a town in the Turkish province of Bitlis.

Buffalo and horses bathe in hot spring waters in eastern Turkiye after spending the winter in their sheds.

Those seeking healing in the summer and those wanting to bathe their buffalo and horses in the winter prefer the Guroymak district of Bitlis province’s hot springs, which reach 40 degrees (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Farmers regularly take buffalo and horses to hot springs for relaxation in Guroymak, where the temperature drops to minus 20 C (minus 4 F).

Shepherds bathe with their animals for three hours.

The animals are returned to their village, which is 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) away, after they have been cleansed.

One of the shepherds, Baran Aylu, told Anadolu Agency that they wash the animals in hot springs on weekends.

“We bathe our animals in the hot spring to clean them because we look after them in the sheds during the winter,” Aylu said.

“We also have fun bathing in the cold weather with them in the hot spring.”

“Animals are fed healthier and better,” said Halit Akin, a village resident.