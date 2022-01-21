During their marriage, Prince Andrew slept in bed with Fergie with a dozen teddy bears.

The Sun can reveal that the Duke of York slept with teddies and stuffed animals during his marriage.

Bears were used to cover Andrew’s bed at Buckingham Palace, which he shared with Sarah Ferguson.

Following their 1986 wedding, the couple lived together in private apartments.

Ingrid Seward, a royal expert, revealed how she and Sarah burst out laughing when she mistook Fergie’s childhood keepsakes for the teddy collection.

Ingrid described how, while writing a biography in 1990, she paid a visit to Fergie at the Palace.

“She showed me to their bedroom, where there were about a dozen teddy bears on the marital bed,” she recalled.

“‘Oh Fergie, you don’t still have your old teddies, do you?’ I asked.

“She replied, ‘No, they’re all Andrew’s.’

We laughed hysterically.”

Sarah, 62, and Andrew, 61, had two daughters, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who were given giant teddies when they were born, but the couple later divorced.

Following their divorce in 1996, the Prince made strict demands on his cuddly collectibles at bedtime as a single man.

Sarah later moved into Andrew’s Windsor Great Park mansion, the Royal Lodge, which has 31 rooms.