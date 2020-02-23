Dustin Martin’s ex-bikie father does ‘NOT have Aboriginal heritage’ – indigenous leaders says

Indigenous leaders say the father of AFL superstar Dustin Martin does not have Aboriginal heritage, but may still have a case to return to Australia.

Shane Martin, 52, was deported to New Zealand in 2016 with authorities citing his criminal record and former links to the Rebels bikie club.

He returned to his birth country, where he had remained until Sunday night, when he quietly tried to slip back into Australia with a lawyer in tow.

He claimed he had an indigenous grandmother and that therefore a recent High Court ruling meant he had been wrongly deported.

The Age reported on Tuesday that Mr Martin and his three sons, including Dustin, were issued certificates confirming their Aboriginality by the Aboriginal Corporation of Tasmania in December 2016.

But that organisation was deregistered two years ago, according to Michael Mansell, chair of the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania, who said he had never heard of the body.

Mr Mansell said he did not believe Mr Martin was a Tasmanian Aborigine.

‘No, of course he’s not,’ Mr Mansell told The Australian on Tuesday.

But he said Mr Martin might still have a legal case because of the High Court’s ruling and the government’s previous willingness to accept people as Aboriginal based on their own testimony.

‘The effect is that if someone like Shane Martin says ”well, I’m an Aboriginal” and the federal government accepts it, then the High Court says you can’t kick them out of the country,’ Mr Mansell said.

Another Indigenous leader Heather Sculthorpe, chief executive of community service organisation Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, said there is no evidence Mr Martin has Aboriginal heritage.

‘We would never have certified Shane Martin to be Aboriginal, we have never seen any evidence that he is Aboriginal,’ she said.

‘No one in Tasmania has ever heard of him to be Aboriginal.’

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton slammed the door shut on Martin after his failed bid to return to Australia on Sunday.

‘Part of the reason that we kick out people with severe criminal histories, like Mr Martin, is that we want to make sure that people don’t commit crimes again in our country,’ Mr Dutton told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

‘I think he’s got a spurious claim but that is a claim for him to put,’ he said.

Mr Dutton is confident the court decision won’t create an avenue for the father of Richmond’s Brownlow medallist to return.

‘We have now cancelled the visas of about 5000 people, many of them involved in outlaw motorcycle gangs, who are the biggest distributors of amphetamines, ice in our country, destroying lives,’ the minister said.

‘It’s a very clear message that if you come to our country as a Kiwi, a US citizen, as citizen of anywhere else in the world and you commit crimes in our country, you can expect to be deported.’

Mr Martin was sent back to New Zealand on Monday morning on the first Qantas available.

At no stage has he provided any evidence of his indigenous heritage, officials said.

The High Court accepts biological descent, self-identification, and whether or not a person has been accepted by an indigenous community in Australia as proof of indigenous status.

Martin Snr was born in New Zealand but considered Australia home after moving to New South Wales at age 20.

He joined the notorious Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang, eventually rising to the role of club president and had three children in Australia, including superstar Dustin.

In 2016, he was kicked out by then Immigration Minister Peter Dutton and was forced to build a new life for himself in Auckland.

In that time his superstar son has won two premierships with Richmond, the highest individual honour in the AFL – the Brownlow Medal – and two Norm Smith medals for being best on ground in the Grand Final.