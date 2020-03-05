Dutch court: Do not come to MH17 trial if you are…

AMSTERDAM, March 3 – People showing symptoms of the coronavirus who recently travelled to areas where the illness has spread should not attend hearings in the MH17 airline crash trial starting next week in the Netherlands, officials said.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) health authorities advise people who have been to risk areas and are showing flu symptoms or a fever to stay at home,” a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew. Four suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, are set to go on trial in absentia on March 9. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alex Richardson)