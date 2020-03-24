Dutch Covid-19 cases JUMP with 34 more deaths and 545 newly confirmed infections

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus jumped significantly in the Netherlands on Monday, with 34 new deaths recorded, Dutch health authorities confirmed.

There are now a total of 4,749 confirmed cases in the country, and there have been 213 deaths in the Netherlands from the virus so far.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health noted on its website that the “actual number” of infections is higher than what is officially known because “not everyone” with symptoms is tested.

To date, there are more than 350,000 cases of the swift-spreading infection recorded worldwide, with more than 15,000 deaths.

Though the outbreak was first recorded in China late last year, Europe is the current epicenter of the now-global Covid-19 pandemic, with countries including Italy, France and Spain on lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus strain.

Pressures have mounted on the Dutch government to introduce more severe measures to stop the spread there. Bars and restaurants were closed on March 13, with schools shutting on March 15, but people have continued to meet in large groups in public spaces.

