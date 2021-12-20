Dutch lockdown: As businesses prepare for a bleak Christmas, the Dutch are baffled by new Omicron Covid restrictions.

As businesses prepare for a bleak Christmas, the Dutch are baffled by new Omicron Covid restrictions.

Dutch people and business owners are facing a very bleak Christmas with shops, restaurants, and movie theaters closed.

AMSTERDAM – Apart from a few scattered groups of foreign visitors, Amsterdam’s streets were nearly deserted on Monday morning.

Jérome, a French tourist with his boyfriend strolling along a canal in the heart of Amsterdam, is clearly dissatisfied.

The government’s surprise announcement of one of Europe’s strictest Christmas lockdowns on Saturday night cut short their weekend in the Dutch capital.

“We had planned to stay for a week, but we’re leaving tonight.”

He told me, “We can’t do much here anyway.”

The Netherlands has been in lockdown since Sunday morning.

Citizens can still go outside and travel, but they will have nothing to do except walk because all non-essential shops, cinemas, theaters, sports clubs, bars, restaurants, and museums will be closed until at least January 14th.

The Dutch have been perplexed by the harsh measures.

The number of Covid infections has been declining for three weeks.

Following the implementation of a night-time lockdown last month, there have been fewer hospital and ICU admissions.

The government, on the other hand, wants to rule out all possible dangers: “Omicron is spreading even faster than we expected.”

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Mark Rutte stated, “We must act now to prevent as much of the worst as possible.”

The Dutch are facing a bleak holiday season.

However, the impact on businesses is even greater, as they are already struggling following a poor year in 2021.

Posters for the year-end sale that had just begun have already been replaced by signs reading “Closed due to the lockdown” on the Kalverstraat, Amsterdam’s equivalent of Oxford Street.

It’s unlikely that they’ll sell their inventory in January.

December is the most critical month for restaurant owners.

Christmas dinner supplies are likely to be thrown out.

They are hoping that the government will provide them with a subsidy in the form of a “refrigerator allowance.”

On a typical day, the 19th-century zoo Artis in Amsterdam’s leafy Plantage district draws at least 5,000 visitors.

The high-pitched calls of gibbons have taken the place of shouting schoolchildren.

The zoo’s gates have been closed for the fourth time since the pandemic began.

