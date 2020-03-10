Dutch MH17 trials step towards justice: PM

The Australian government says the Dutch trials of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are the first significant step towards achieving “justice and accountability”

MH17 was shot down with a Russian-made missile over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing 298 victims, including 38 Australian citizens and residents.

The trails get underway in the Netherlands on Monday and are the result of a five-year international criminal investigation into the downing of the Boeing 777 – a Joint Investigation Team comprising Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Malaysia.

“While nothing can bring back those who lost their lives, Australia will continue to fight for justice for the victims of MH17 and their families,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Saturday.

” We are supporting the Dutch prosecutions, including funding the victims’ families to participate in, travel to, or otherwise have meaningful access to the trials.”

They said the prosecutions are separate but complementary to the ongoing talks following Australia and the Netherlands’ attribution of State responsibility to the Russian Federation for its role in the downing of flight MH17.

“The Australian Government remains steadfast in its commitment to pursuing justice and accountability for MH17,” they said.