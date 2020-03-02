Dutch title race wide open after Ajax lose to AZ

THE HAGUE, March 1 (Xinhua) — On Super Sunday in the Dutch soccer league, Eredivisie Ajax lost 2-0 at home to AZ, which came level on points with the Amsterdam based league leaders.

After the elimination by Getafe in the Europa League Ajax hoped to get back in form on national level against AZ in in the Johan Cruijff Arena, but the visitors from Alkmaar were most dangerous.

After a mistake by Daley Blind Myron Boadu opened the scoring in the 4th minute and AZ got more chances after this goal. Oussama Idrissi added the second goal in the 74th minute from a Teun Koopmeiners cross.

Earlier on Sunday, third placed Feyenoord drew 1-1 against PSV in Eindhoven. Feyenoord dominated the first half and came in front through Eric Botteghin and early in the second half, in which the home-team were better, Cody Gakpo equalized for PSV.

Ajax still lead the Eredivisie table with 53 points from 24 matches, but AZ now are equal on points, but trail on goal difference. Feyenoord are on 47 points from 24 points and PSV are on 46 points from 25 matches.