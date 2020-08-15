Dutch women’s coach Wiegman leaves Netherlands for England

THE HAGUE, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Sarina Wiegman has announced her departure as coach of the Dutch national women’s soccer team on Friday to become head coach for England’s women next year.

The 50-year-old Wiegman will leave her post in the Netherlands after the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. She moved from Dutch club ADO Den Haag to the Dutch football association KNVB in 2014 and after 2.5 years as assistant she became head coach of the women’s team.

In 2017 Wiegman led the Netherlands to the European title at the championships in the Netherlands. At the 2019 World Cup in France, the Netherlands captured a silver medal and an Olympic ticket under Wiegman.

In her future job, Wiegman will succeed Phil Neville, who led the English women to fourth place at the Women’s World Cup in France. Enditem