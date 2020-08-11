Duterte offers to be ‘injected’ with Russian vaccine

ANKARA

The Philippine president has offered to be the first person to be injected with Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, claimed to be the first registered anti-toxin against the novel disease in the world.

“I can be the first they can experiment on… I believe the vaccine you have produced is really good for humanity,” Rodrigo Duterte told a late Monday night briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, offered “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said they have plans to start a mass vaccination drive in October.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s office said the vaccine offered by Russia “will undergo review” by the country’s Food and Drug Administration, and that they were ready to collaborate on vaccine trials, supply and production.

The archipelago country has 139,538 virus infections, including 2,312 deaths, one of Asia’s highest numbers.

Last week, the World Health Organization urged Russia to follow international guidelines for producing a vaccine against the virus.