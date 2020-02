Peter Dutton has leapt to the defence of Health Minister Greg Hunt, who has been accused of improperly interfering in the review of a medical product.

The home affairs minister claimed the allegations levelled against Mr Hunt were “just false”.

“I think we’re being led in today’s society by Twitter feeds from anonymous people – I think we need to strip that emotion away – as I keep saying, let’s stick to the facts,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network on Friday.