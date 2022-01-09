Dwayne Hickman, star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, died at the age of 87 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Dwayne Hickman, star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, has died at the age of 87.

DWAYNE HICKMAN, who played Dobie Gillis in the 1960s sitcom The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, died after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Hickman made a name for himself on Dobie Gillis and The Bob Cummings Show by portraying adolescent characters.

Hickman died of complications related to Parkinson’s disease, according to his publicist, Harlan Boll.

Throughout his career, Hickman appeared in a number of films in addition to his television work.

He starred alongside Oscar winner Lee Marvin and Jane Fonda in the 1965 film Cat Ballou as a con man, and he also appeared in a few beach party films.

Albert Hickman was Hickman’s son from his marriage to Joan Roberts.