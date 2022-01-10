Dwayne Hickman, who starred in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” died at the age of 87.

Dwayne Hickman, who starred as Dobie Gillis in the film “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” passed away at the age of 87.

Dwayne Hickman, who starred in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” and “The Bob Cummings Show,” died of Parkinson’s disease on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to his family.

He had died at the age of 87 years.

Hickman was best known for his role as Dobie Gillis in “The Many Lives of Dobie Gillis,” a CBS teen sitcom about an ambitious, girl-crazy boy that aired from 1959 to 1963.

Bob Denver, his longtime friend and “Dobie Gillis” co-star, died in 2005 at the age of 70.

Hickman made his acting debut as an extra in John Ford’s Oscar-winning film adaptation of “The Grapes of Wrath” when he was six years old, and went on to appear in a number of films and TV shows, including “The Boy With Green Hair” and “The Lone Ranger,” before landing his breakout role in “The Bob Cummings Show.”

Hickman played the on-screen nephew of Cummings in the network sitcom, which ran from 1955 to 1959.

He honed his comedic chops while sharing a stage with George Burns and other well-known comedians.

Hickman went on to star in his own comedy show, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis,” and became a poster child for the baby boom generation shortly after.

Hickman returned to the big screen after wrapping “Dobie Gillis,” earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from Loyola Marymount University and starring in several teen films produced and distributed by American International Pictures.

“How to Stuff a Wild Bikini” and “Ski Party” from 1965, as well as the Oscar-winning “Cat Ballou” with Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, are among his most notable film credits.

During the era of “Maude,” “M*A*S*H,” and “Designing Women,” Hickman worked as a CBS network executive before working as a TV director on shows like “Designing Women,” “Head of the Class,” and “Sister, Sister.”

Hickman flexed his artistic talents as an oil painter in addition to acting and directing.

He was known for his house scenes and landscapes, which have been displayed in galleries and collections all over the United States.

He married Joan Roberts, a fellow CBS player who starred in… in 1983.

