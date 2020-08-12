Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith And Ben Affleck Among Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actors Of 2020

Forbes annual list of highest-paid actors is out and Dwayne Johnson has topped the list for the second year in a row. The list includes the timeline from June 2019 to June 2020. Many of the actors made it to the list this year thanks to the big paychecks they received from streaming services like Netflix.

Here’s a look at who made it to the list of the highest-paid actors in the world:

1. Dwayne Johnson – “The Rock” has topped the list with earnings totaling $87.5 million. The wrestler turned international superstar apparently got a huge paycheck of $23.5 million for his Netflix film “Red Notice.”

2. Ryan Reynolds – The 43-year-old “Deadpool” actor, who is also Johnson’s co-star in “Red Notice,” is second on the list with a whopping $71.5 million in earnings. The actor was paid over $20 million for his Netflix movie, “Six Underground.”

3. Mark Wahlberg – The 49-year-old “Ted” actor, who produced docuseries “McMillions” and “Wahl Street,” raked in $58 million past year. His action-comedy movie “Spenser Confidential,” which debuted on Netflix in March, has become the third-most-watched original film on the streaming platform.

4. Ben Affleck – The 47-year-old actor, who was part of American sports drama “The Way Back” and Netflix’s “The Last Thing He Wanted,” brought in $55 million.

5. Vin Diesel – The 53-year-old actor, best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, is at the fifth spot with earnings totaling $54 million.

6. Akshay Kumar – The Bollywood Superstar, who was at the fourth spot last year, has dropped two spots in this year’s list with earnings totaling $48.5 million. Most of the 52-year-old actor’s earnings come from endorsement deals.

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – The 40-year-old actor has made it to the list for the first time with $45.5 million in earnings. His Broadway production of “Hamilton” was bought by Disney for $75 million.

8. Will Smith – The 51-year-old “Men In Black” actor jumped up two spots this year with earnings totaling $44.5 million. The actor apparently got a huge pay check for his upcoming role in “King Richardf.”

9. Adam Sandler – After “Murder Mystery,” co-starring Jennifer Aniston, became one of Netflix’s most popular films of all time, the actor-producer signed another deal to make four more movies for the streaming platform. He raked in $41 million last year.

10. Jackie Chan – The 66-year-old martial arts star, who made five movies in the past year, is in the tenth spot with earnings totaling to $40 million. Much of his earnings comes from endorsement deals.